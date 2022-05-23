PM Modi to attend ISB’s anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad on May 26

The Executive Education programme of Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India and 38 globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings.

According to the ISB, its customised programmes are designed based on the individual and organisational requirements, and delivered through a holistic pedagogy, impacting the strategic business imperatives of the client organisations. ISB has trained over 49,000 executives so far.

“ISB Executive Education creates and delivers custom learning solutions that address diverse organisations’ business challenges and strategic needs in the private and public sectors. We empower executives with the knowledge and behaviour required to build, lead and grow organisations that create significant impact,’‘ Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean- Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, told newspersons here on Monday.

The Financial Times also placed the School at the seventh position globally on the “Future Use” parameter. Future Use is defined as the “likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future”.

Clients of ISB Executive Education have ranked the School high on value for money. They also feel skills gained in these programmes are relevant to the workplace and appreciate how these programmes encourage new ways of thinking among their participants.

Modi’s visit

Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ISB’s 20th anniversary celebrations and the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26, 2022, and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

“Prime Minister will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence,’‘ he said.

“Today’s FT Ranking, where ISB Executive Education features at 38 globally, further strengthens our resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education. Coming days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, this result is cherished even more,’‘ Pillutla said.