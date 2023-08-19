Rajagiri Business School has received EFMD accreditation for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

The EFMD accreditation, bestowed by the European Foundation for Management Development, is a testament to the institution’s dedication to fostering an environment of learning, innovation and international recognition. The accreditation not only strengthens its position as a premier institution but also reinforces its role as a beacon of educational distinction.

Speaking on the occasion, Naganagouda S. J., Chief People Officer at Tally Solutions said that accreditations set new benchmarks for an organisation and this was vital in the growth and progress.

Father Benny Nalkara - Provincial and Manager of Sacred Heart CMI province delivered the presidential address.

The newly appointed director of Rajagiri Business School Arun Elias stressed on the need for accreditations in management education.

BoG member Venugopal C. Govind, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences Principal Fr. Saju MD, Associate Director Binoy Joseph also spoke.