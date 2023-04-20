A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG.

According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than the male aspirants. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The exam will be held on May 7.

The maximum registrations are from Maharashthra, followed by Uttar Pradesh. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.