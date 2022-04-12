TAPMI retains AACSB accreditation

The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has retained the AACSB accreditation for a period of five years.

TAPMI had first secured the AACSB accreditation in 2012 and retained the same in 2017, followed by a re-accreditation in 2022. The accreditation will be valid till 2027.

Expressing satisfaction at this recognition, Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, pledged to renew the institute’s commitment to promoting excellence in management teaching, research and influencing practice. A vision 2030 has already been created to set TAPMI on a path of transformational change, he said.

According to a statement by TAPMI, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 900 accredited business schools worldwide.

It said this recognition is an endorsement of the rigorous processes and high academic standards at TAPMI. The most significant outcome has been the inclusion of TAPMI’s PhD programme and the new BBA (Honors) programme about to commence in MAHE’s Bengaluru campus, the statement said.

Since its inception in 1984, TAPMI has strived to stay relevant in the changing landscape of management education in India. TAPMI aims to produce industry relevant graduates capable of taking leadership roles while navigating a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world, it said.

TAPMI continues to be destination of choice for students, faculty, and recruiters alike, reflected in its consistent performance in national and international rankings, placements, and research outcomes, the statement added.