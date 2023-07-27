The recent changes in visa norms proposed by the UK government, which stipulates that international students would not be allowed to bring dependents while studying in a UK university unless they are pursuing postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes, is not likely to have a significant impact on the number of Indian students planning to pursue a degree there. However, it may “lose some charm,” said industry experts.

Under the new immigration rules, which are likely to be implemented in January 2024, international postgraduate students studying non-research courses at a UK university will no longer be able to bring dependent family members with them.

What drives demand

According to Debanjan Chakrabarti, director of East and Northeast India, British Council, the academic excellence of UK universities, recognition and employability, and availability of scholarships are some key reasons for Indian students pursuing a degree in UK.

“The number of Indian students studying in the UK is currently the highest among international students. For a very long time, it was China but now Indian students have surpassed Chinese students. While some bit of it is the pent-up demand post-Covid, it is the recognition and the fact that a UK degree makes students more employable not just in the UK but all over the world, that is driving the demand,” Chakrabarti told businessline.

As per HESA data, nearly 99,025 Indian students were pursuing postgraduate programmes, close to 19,580 in bachelor’s, while around 3,210 students were pursuing other undergraduate courses or diplomas in the UK in 2021-22.

The academic excellence and rich cultural life that the UK universities offer are other factors for Indian students choosing to pursue in degree in UK, he added.

Losing charm?

According to Rohit Sethi, director, ESS Global, nearly one-third of Indian students studying abroad prefer the UK due to the quality of education, while one-third choose Canada and another one-third Australia. Nearly 70 per cent of those going to UK take their spouses/dependents along.

“If this new visa norm is implemented, then UK may lose some charm and some of those candidates could look at Canada and Australia particularly because both these countries are taking certain efforts to encourage more Indian students to pursue higher education in their country,” Sethi said.

However, the move may only deter some students who go there particularly with an “immigrant mindset” and not the ones who are “serious”, said Mayank Maheshwari, co founder and COO of University Living.

