Unacademy announce 50 YouTube channels

Edtech unicorn, Unacademy has announced 50 new YouTube channels, marking the company's increased focus on content.

This was announced at the first edition of the company's flagship event ‘Unacademy One'. The channels will help in increasing accessibility for learners across academic and non-academic categories.

A few of these channels are built on the existing content categories as offered by the Unacademy and mark its foray into newer terrains such as ‘Tick Tock Tax’- to simplify the direct and indirect tax concepts, and Life After IIT, a platform to crack JEE and discuss success stories of the top rankers.

The educational channels announced by the brand encompass broad categories like NEET UG and JEE (Neev Udaan, NEET ki Neev, JEE QBank, Flash Learn And Life after IIT); UPSC and other post-graduation segments (UPSC Unstoppable, Unacademy Margdarshak, EduQuest, IAS Icons, Tick Tock Tax and The 99 Percentile club); and Bank, SSC and Defence (Unacademy Indradhanush, Unacademy Bangla and Kerela Vijya Veethi).

Each channel will have the educators, curating and creating high-quality content for learners and aspirants pan-India. Some of them leading the charge include Dr Anand Mani, Namo Kaul, Nishant Vora, Mrunal Patel, Ashish Arora, Mohit Bharghava and several others.

Speaking about the event, Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy said, “With the announcement of launching 50 unique channels, we are strengthening our commitment towards democratising education and presenting a strong content strategy for learners who are seeking knowledge in unique and exciting ways. Moreover, we are extending our purpose to the larger community and there can be no better occasion than today to share it with everyone. It is all about imparting education, which will build a stronger future“.

Unacademy also announced that it is partnering with the GATE Academy and all aspirants will have access to the best quality content for the category. Umesh Dhande has joined Unacademy platform as Vice-President, Academics, GATE & ESE.