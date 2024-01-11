In its efforts to put Kerala on the global adventure tourism map, the State government intends to conduct international events this year.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told reporters that the tourism department has proposed to conduct international competitions in paragliding, surfing, mountain cycling and white-water kayaking in some tourism hotspots.

New adventure festivals set up

The ‘International Paragliding Competition 2024’, the first in the series of events this year, will be held from March 14 to 17 at Vagamon in Idukki district. More than 15 countries have evinced interest in participating in the festival. This is India’s largest aero sports adventure festival where more than 100 nationally and internationally renowned gliders will participate, the Minister said.

The event will be organised jointly by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the Department of Tourism and the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council with the technical support of the Paragliding Association of India.

The International Surfing Festival will be held at Varkala from March 29 to 31 in which surfing athletes from India’s east and west coastal cities will compete in various categories. The state intends to make Kerala a premier surfing destination in the country and to promote the sport of surfing, the Minister said.

The 7th edition of the International Mountain Cycling Championship (MTB Kerala-2024), which has already put the State on the global competitive mountain cycling map, will be held from April 26 to 28 at Priyadarshini Tea Plantation, Mananthavady, Wayanad.

The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, famous for its organisational excellence and spectator participation, will be held from July 25 to 28. The competition categories in this event on the Chalipuzha and Iruvanjippuzha rivers are kayak slalom, boater cross and downriver competition categories.

