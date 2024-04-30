The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, will host a workshop on ‘IPR, Patent filing and drafting on Thursday in connection with World IPR Day celebrations.

GM Nair, President, Kerala Academy of Sciences, will inaugurate the one-day event at 9.30 am to be presided over C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, NIIST. An official spokesperson said here technical sessions will cover topics ranging from a general introduction to IPR and patent, patent filing procedures and patentability, patent search, drafting and case studies to strategies on intellectual property management.

Registrations may be made with RS Praveen Raj, Senior Principal Scientist, NIIST, on 9995632522 or by email praveenraj@niist.res.in.