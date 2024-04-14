Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained a minor injury on his left eyebrow in stone-pelting in Vijayawada.

The incident occurred late Saturday evening while Reddy was greeting the people from atop his bus as part of his election campaign, `Memamantha Siddham in Singanagar, Vijayawada.

He was given first-aid treatment by the accompanying team of doctors in the bus. Later he was treated at the City Government Hospital.

An investigation to identify the culprits behind the stone-pelting incident.

Leaders from across all parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu, and BRS Executive President K T Rama Rao condemned the incident in separate tweets/statements.