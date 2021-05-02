Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the state's 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.

The opposition Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 45 constituencies.

According to the trends available till Sunday evening, the BJP is leading in 58 seats and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead in 11 and United People's Party, in eight assembly segments.

Congress candidates are leading in 28 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 14, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in two and the CPI(M) in one.

The performance of the newly-floated parties was disappointing with jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi only leading in Sibsagar.

Its partner the Assam Jatiya Parishad remained far behind in the contest as the party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi is trailing in both the constituencies-Duliajan and Naharkatia.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat respectively.

BJP state unit President Ranjeet Dass is also leading in Patacharkuchi over AJP working president Pabindra Deka.

Saffron party's Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is ahead over his BPF opponent Karuna Kanta Swargiary in Panery.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami is trailing former Congress MLA Rana Goswami by a slender margin, though his deputy Aminul Haque Laskar is leading in Sonai.

State Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is trailing his BJP opponent Utpal Borah in Gohpur.

Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia is leading by a thin margin over his BJP rival Mayur Borgohain in Nazira. AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal is also leading in Jamunamukh.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.