Exuding confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said that former Telangana Governor and South Chennai BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan was the 'Modi ki guarantee' for South Chennai.

CR Kesavan also said that Tamilisai was the resounding voice for the people of South Chennai and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent her in the form of a 'vaccine' to defeat the DMK "virus."

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "Today we have come to meet our winning BJP candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan and we have brought her prasadam to bless her campaign.

"Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "When you say temple in TN, the DMK and Congress might be uncomfortable. But, they should know the 8.5 crore people represented by the state government have assembled over the temple in Gopuram. That is what she (Tamilisai) stands for." "Tamilisai is the 'Modi ki Guarantee' for South Chennai," he said."

Tamilisai Soundararajan BJP Candidate for Soth Chennai for Lok Sabha election campaign in Mylapore on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Among all the candidates, she is the only candidate who understands the problems of the people and how they can be solved. If you remember, during the pandemic, PM Modi gave us the vaccine for the virus. You need a vaccine for the DMK in Tamil Nadu. That's why PM Modi has sent this vaccine of Tamilisai to defeat this DMK virus," stated the BJP spokesperson.

Expressing confidence in the BJP victory, he said, "I am sure that the people of South Chennai will vote overwhelmingly in her favour. With the kind of reception Tamilisai is receiving from the people, we are sure that the public will bless her to defeat this DMK virus and send her to parliament when PM Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time and she will be the resounding voice for the people of South Chennai."

Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from South Chennai constituency, Tamilisai Soundarajan, kicked off her election campaign for the general elections on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Tamilisai said, "I wanted to reveal the development practically. I took 'vada' from a roadside shop. The owner was a woman; Women Empowerment. And the payment was digital. This is the development we were all dreaming of. The development has reached the downtrodden level, the street level, and the marginalised people, the women. There is nothing that I have to propagate. Everything is revealed here. PM Modi has reached this level. Our country is in development mode.

"South Chennai will see a high voltage clash with incumbent DMK MP T Sumathy up against Soundarajan and former AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.