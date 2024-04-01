Following former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s public comments to the effect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to “match-fix” the Lok Sabha elections, the “country will burn” and the “states will split,” the BJP on Monday asked the Election Commission to order registration of an FIR against him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a formal complaint filed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other office bearers of the BJP, the ruling party said for his “anti-national” statements made with the intent to incite disaffection constitute grave offences under UAPA and Sections 153 and 505 of the IPC pertaining to provoking riots and spreading fear and alarm, besides violations of the Representation of People Act and the model code of conduct. The BJP also added Yatindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as another Congress leader against whom they urged the EC to take similar action.

“Among the statements made, Shri Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, had manipulated the electoral outcome by exerting pressure on the Election Commission. Furthermore, Shri Rahul Gandhi went on to assert that the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), harbours intentions to abrogate the constitution. Such statements not only undermine the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution but also have the potential to incite civil unrest and discord among the populace,” the BJP told the EC.

Moreover, it said, Gandhi’s warning of breaking up of India in states and destruction of the Indian state is very worrisome.

“Such rhetoric not only threatens the fabric of our nationhood but also has the potential to incite regional tensions and separatist movements. His call or prediction of anarchy and lawlessness in the event of a particular electoral outcome is mischievous and against the state of India. Shri Rahul Gandhi’s address at the rally contained inflammatory remarks aimed at sowing seeds of doubt and distrust in the minds of the Indian populace regarding the electoral process and the impartiality of the ECI. This flagrant violation of the laws governing public discourse and political conduct by Shri Rahul Gandhi do not bear an iota of truth and are a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create disaffection through false narratives, all of which amounts to a significant threat to the peace, stability, and unity of our nation,” the BJP added.