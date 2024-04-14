The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto on Sunday underscored the party’s fulfilment of its ideological promises of Ram Mandir and Article 370 and committed to ushering in Uniform Civil Code and ‘One Nation, One Election’ besides transforming ‘Bharat’ into a global manufacturing hub and it to top three economies of the world.

In its 76-pages Manifesto — titled Modi ki Guarantee 2024 and comprising 24 different guarantees — the ruling party has committed to build on the foundation of economic gains achieved in its two successive terms from 2014-24 to launch the country on the path of Viksit Bharat (developed country status) by 2047.

Coming less than a week before the seven phased general election kicks off from April 19, the manifesto also promises to build on the “good success” seen in manufacturing in electronics, defence, mobile, automobiles under the ‘make in India’ programme and enhance employment in these crucial sectors. The party promised to turn Bharat into a global leader in Automobile and EV manufacturing as also a global leader in textile manufacturing and global electronics manufacturing hub by 2030.

Speaking at the launch event of the Manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ambitions of the 140 crore people are his mission and implementation work on the manifesto will start as soon as the election results are announced on June 4. He said that BJP’s top priority will be boosting social,physical and digital infrastructure.

“The entire country waits for the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all the 4 strong pillars of developed Bharat—Youth, women, poor and farmers”.

WORLD CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE

Building on the strong show on the infrastructure front in the past ten years in terms of quality, quantity and reach, the BJP manifesto promises to ramp up railway infrastructure and assures best in class experience in Railways by building world class stations, expanding coverage of new age trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains. Also metro network will be expanded in major urban centres ensuring last mile connectivity.

On aviation, the BJP Manifesto promises a formulation of a master plan for Airport Transformation—Amrit Kaal Civil Aviation Master Plan —to transform Indian airports into regional international hubs, providing single point connectivity to designated regions worldwide, with the vision to position Bharat as the leading aviation ecosystem of South Asia.

Bharat will also take steps to bid for hosting the Olympics in 2036, Modi said.

UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

BJP intends to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is contemplated as a common set of laws for citizens governing personal matters such as inheritance, marriage, divorce and adoption, irrespective of religion, sex, gender or caste.