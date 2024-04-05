Promising to re-set country’s economic policy on three ‘Ws’-work, wealth and welfare - Congress in its manifesto released on Friday, introduced a strong dose of welfarism and offered fair competition to end ‘crony capitalism that defines the Modi government’.

The manifesto, termed ‘Nyay Patra’, talks of a targeted approach to uplift youth, women and farmers of their socio-economic struggle, besides offering a ‘New Sankalp Economic Policy’. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister P Chidambaram and General Secretary KC Venugopal released the 46-page manifesto at Akbar Road party headquarters on Friday.

The 2023 poll manifesto hinges on ‘Paanch Nyay’, that is five pillars of justice, comprising ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, party president Kharge said in his opening remarks.

Listing out ‘Yuva Nyay’ programme, Congress guaranteed a new Right To Apprenticeship Act to provide ₹1 lakh a year for a graduate below 25 years of age, fill 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned government posts and write off student loan and interest accrued till March 15, 2024, as a one time measure.

The lead opposition party also offered to provide free education till 12th standard and revisit the new education policy brought in by this NDA government. Congress also resolved to introduce a ‘Mahalakshmi scheme’ to provide ₹1 lakh per year to every poor family as an unconditional cash transfer. Additionally, the party said it will reserve 50 per cent of Central Government jobs for women starting from 2025 and scrutinise all gender discriminating laws.

Likewise for farmers, the party has accepted their demand raised during agitation, to give legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced every year by the government.

Reaching out to the bottom of the population, the party guaranteed a national minimum wage of ₹400 per day, introduce reforms in industrial and labour laws to restore balance between labour and capital.

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi stated that the manifesto reflects what 98 per cent of the population want and not 2 per cent of the monopolistic business regime of the likes of Adani that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects.

He said Modi has created a monopoly in political finance by using Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax just like the Adani Group did in the sectors like port, infrastructure and defence. The electoral bonds showed that political funding to the BJP was through ‘extortion’ and putting ‘pressure’ on the corporates, he alleged.

“First of all, we need to understand what’s happening in the political structure today in India and what’s the foundation of the strategy made by RSS, BJP and PM Modi. The way, there is a monopoly of Adani on defence, ports and infrastructure. Similarly, PM Modi has formed a monopoly of political finance with the help of ED, CBI and Income Tax department,” Rahul Gandhi said in response to question.

He warned that if Congress comes to power it will take action, because the electoral bonds document has all the details. “It is actually a chargesheet and Congress-led government will use it, he said.”

In the ‘wealth’ segment of the New Sankalp Economic Policy, Congress, which has formed a broader coalition of opposition parties under INDIA umbrella, said it will double the GDP in the next ten years. A ₹100 lakh crore economy was inherited by the BJP government in 2013-14, but they wasted a golden opportunity. If Congress had continued in office, the economy would have doubled again and stood at ₹200 lakh crore in 2023-24 but it will reach only ₹173 lakh crore by this fiscal year which ended on March 31, it stated.

The manifesto has dedicated a page on the widespread unemployment in the country. “The cry everywhere is for jobs. The unemployment rate ranges from 10 per cent (for age 15-29) to 42.3 per cent (for graduates of age 25) to 9.8 per cent (for graduates of age 30-34),” reads the opening sentence of the page.

It said that the party in power will enact a direct taxes code to usher in transparency, equity, clarity and impartial tax administration and eliminate ‘angel tax’ and ‘cess raj’.

The party also promised bringing next set of reforms in the GST Act, free healthcare and bridge historical inequities by conducting a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census for affirmative. The party also vowed to look for a constitutional amendment to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities.