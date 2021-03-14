EC directs action against officials for Nandigram incident involving Mamata Banerjee

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Election Commission has directed that Vivek Sahay, Director Security be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately.
This comes after a meeting of the EC after it received a report by the West Bengal Chief Secretary and a joint report submitted by Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube on the incident in Nandigram leading Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being injured on March 10.
The Commission further said that a Committee of Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police will identify the other proximate security personnel below Director Security, who failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect the Z+ protectee VVIP within next three days.
This Committee has said that suitable action will be taken against Director Security and those below him, for their failure by 5 pm on March 17.
The Commission has also directed that Smita Pandey be immediately posted as District Magistrate and Deputy Election Officer, Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel who will be transferred to a non-election post. The Commission has further said that Pravin Prakash, Superintendent of Police (SP) Purba Medinipur shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges be framed against him for major failure of bandobast. He is being replaced by Sunil Kumar Yadav, who is being posted immediately as SP Purba Medinipur
The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing to discharge his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee.
The Commission also decided to appoint Former Director General of Police, Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for the upcoming polls in the States. It directed that as a Special Police Observer, AK Sharma will be the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube, to observe the conduct of elections in West Bengal.
The Commission directed the State’s Chief Secretary to ensure that the investigation of the Nandigram case be completed and consequential action taken as per law in the next 15 days.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...