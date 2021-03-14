EC directs action against officials for Nandigram incident involving Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission has directed that Vivek Sahay, Director Security be removed from the post of the Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately.

This comes after a meeting of the EC after it received a report by the West Bengal Chief Secretary and a joint report submitted by Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube on the incident in Nandigram leading Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being injured on March 10.

The Commission further said that a Committee of Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police will identify the other proximate security personnel below Director Security, who failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect the Z+ protectee VVIP within next three days.

This Committee has said that suitable action will be taken against Director Security and those below him, for their failure by 5 pm on March 17.

The Commission has also directed that Smita Pandey be immediately posted as District Magistrate and Deputy Election Officer, Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel who will be transferred to a non-election post. The Commission has further said that Pravin Prakash, Superintendent of Police (SP) Purba Medinipur shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges be framed against him for major failure of bandobast. He is being replaced by Sunil Kumar Yadav, who is being posted immediately as SP Purba Medinipur

The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing to discharge his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee.

The Commission also decided to appoint Former Director General of Police, Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for the upcoming polls in the States. It directed that as a Special Police Observer, AK Sharma will be the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube, to observe the conduct of elections in West Bengal.

The Commission directed the State’s Chief Secretary to ensure that the investigation of the Nandigram case be completed and consequential action taken as per law in the next 15 days.