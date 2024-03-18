Cracking down on the top bureaucracy to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India on Monday ordered the removal of Home Secretaries in six states -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- and the Director General Police of West Bengal.

Sources said the ECI have also ordered the removal of the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

The move comes days after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed all poll observers to a meeting to ensure a level playing field for free, fair, intimidation—and inducement-free elections.

The ECI moved against West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar over reports questioning the professional conduct of the state police that led to injustice to victims of Sandeshkhali. BJP had accused the TMC of shielding perpetrators of crime against women, including state ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan, whom central agencies have arrested, and his aides.

On March 5, CEC Rajiv Kumar issued strict instructions to the West Bengal bureaucracy to check violence to ensure a level playing field during the Lok Sabha polls. Adequate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will take place in West Bengal for peaceful polls.

The CEC also directed all the state governments to transfer officers connected with poll-related work who have completed three years or are in their home districts. Maharastra is one state that has not followed directions to shift a few Municipal Commissioners and some Additional/Deputy Municipal Commissioners who have been there for a longer period of time.

The CEC conveyed displeasure to the Chief Secretary and directed the transfer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Additional / Deputy commissioners. The Chief Secretary has been instructed to file a compliance report by 6pm on Monday to the CEC.

A meeting of the CEC, chaired by Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, was held Monday at noon.

The officials removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of the Chief Minister in respective states, which may potentially compromise or be seen to compromise the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit