Srinagar

A day after the Election Commission’s announcement of the general elections, the feeling among the common people and the political class in Jammu and Kashmir is that of anticipation with a dash of disappointment about assembly elections not being held along with the Lok Sabha polls. The State faces these polls with its political as well as territorial landscape having been dramatically altered after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

A walk in the local bazaars and streets reflects a sense of disappointment about the assembly polls deferment. Businessmen like Tariq Ahmad believe assembly elections would improve their prospects and induce consumption and activity.

“We all watched the Election Commission’s announcement yesterday. Everyone was on the edge of their seats,” Ahmad told businessline. “I don’t understand why J&K can’t have the assembly polls simultaneously. After all, the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted. Assembly elections are like a festival that we have not had for almost a decade now,” Ahmad said.

According to senior CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, deferring assembly elections is a betrayal of the people. “During its recent visit to J&K, the EC raised hopes. We were all looking forward to the constitution of the State assembly,” said Tarigami.

New alliances and narratives

The region, which is poised to witness the first elections since it lost its special status, has witnessed an array of political changes, ranging from new political parties, alliances, and fresh narratives to the expansion of the BJP’s footprints in the Valley.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the region witnessed the formation of new political parties like the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Both parties would compete with established players such as the BJP, Congress, National Conference, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming polls, although their top leaders, Azad of the DPAP and Ayed Ahmed Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party, would not be contesting.

Arch rivals like the NC and the PDP first moved together under the People’s Declaration for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD) but have again drifted apart. NC has decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections, citing the PDP’s sub-par performance in the previous elections. The new parties, including Azad’s DPAP and Bukhari’s Apni Party, are viewed as BJP’s proxies.

The BJP, on its part, is busy propagating the narrative it has built since the abrogation of Article 370 on the slogan of Naya Kashmir, which is solely focussed on development.

But, according to NC’s state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, people have not completely bought the BJP’s line. “We have not accepted the unilateral decision of the BJP government taken on August 5, 2019 (abrogation of 370),” Dar said.

BJP’s strides in Valley

The BJP is expanding its footprint in the Valley after the re-mapping of poll constituencies by the delimitation commission. The merging of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency with Rajouri and Poonch districts has helped the BJP. The party’s J&K president, Ravinder Raina, has organised many rallies in Anantnag, which were secured by the NC in the last elections.

The writer is a Srinagar-based journalist

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit