Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get ₹100 crore or more through electoral bonds in a single day for nine times since inception till September 30, 2023, data uploaded by Election Commission on its website showed.

Complying by the Supreme Court order, national and state parties and parties registered with the Election Commission but not recoginsed filed data on Electoral Bonds.

Data showed that the BJP received ₹200 crore (issued in Mumbai) through bonds on January 5, 2022 which was the highest single day receipt for any party. Similarly, it got ₹150 crore on May 9, 2019 through bonds issued in Kolkata. Then on April 11, 2023, it got ₹115 crore through bonds, issued by designated SBI branch at Hyderabad. These three are among the nine tranches of ₹100 crore or more in a single day.

While, BJP mentioned dates of receipt, deposit and credit respectively for each tranche of bonds received, the Congress mentioned only date of deposits. Accordingly, it deposited the maximum amount on March 16, when it presented bonds with total value of ₹124 crore, the highest in a day. Second highest was ₹92 crore which it deposited on March 11, 2019.

Aam Aadmi Party did give details amount-wise. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and National People’s Party declared that they did not receive any bond. Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that it had been, right from the inception of the electoral bond scheme, voiced its opposition to it. Accordingly, it decided against accepting any donation through the medium of electoral bonds.

Earlier, the State Bank of India, issuer of the Bonds gave data to the Election Commission after the Supreme Court quashed the scheme and asked it to submit data. Following that, the Commission made the data public which were for the period April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024. The latest data submitted by the political parties is from the inception of the scheme in 2018 till September 30, 2019.