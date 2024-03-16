Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, with the last date for making nominations being March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

In the second Phase, elections will be held from April 26, and the last date for nominations is April 4. The second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, with the last date for nominations for candidates is April 20. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, the last date for nominations for candidates on April 25. The fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, and the last date for nominations for candidates on May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, and the last date for nominations for candidates on May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, the last date for nominations for candidates on May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.