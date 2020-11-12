India Post launches doorstep service for submission of DLC for pensioners

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW): “Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through Postman”.

In order to avail this service through IPPB, pensioners can get detailed information on the IPPB website.

“It is a chargeable service and will be available to all Central government pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in different bank,” a government statement said.

The facility to submit life certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by the Prime Minister in November, 2014 with the objective to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate.

In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the IPPB and utilised its huge network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally.

IPPB has customised its Bank software and dovetailed the same with Jeevan Pramaan software of MeitY and UIDAI, to provide DLC services at the doorstep of pensioners. This facility shall be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from bank accounts, while sitting at home.

IPPB is utilising its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in Post Offices and more than 1,89,000 Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smart phones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services. As a result a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through Postmen/ Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches.