Karnataka recorded 66.05 per cent voter turnout by 5 pm in its second and final phase of polling. The northern part of the state witnessed largely peaceful polling across constituencies.

The Chikkodi constituency registered the highest turnout of 72.75 per cent, followed by Shimoga at 72.07 per cent and Haveri at 71.90 per cent. The majority of polling constituencies saw turnout in the range of 57-67 per cent.

Out of total 28 constituencies in the state, 14 went to polls on May 7th. Bijapur, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Shivamogga and Davanagere, were the constituencies that went to polls.

While polling under scorching heat remained largely undisturbed, two government employees on poll duty passed away from heart attack, one was a 48-year-old government school headmaster in Mudhol, and a 32-year old Assistant Agriculture Officer in Kudumbal, Bidar district, according to reports.

Booth arrangements

Further in Koppal district, Vittalapur village, per reports, villagers boycotted polling in a bid to protest against the district administration for inadequate provision of healthcare facilities.

While provision of water bottles, juices, and sheds for shade, and photo stations were common across polling booths, the Shimoga Zilla Panchayat had a polling booth with majestic thrones reserved for voters, according to reports. The idea behind putting the thrones up was to underscore that in a democracy, citizens are the kings and queens.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Jagadish Shettar and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s son-in-law, Radhakrishna Doddamani, are among 227 candidates who faced the polls today.