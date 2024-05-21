New Delhi

The last leg of the campaign in the Capital is witnessing a bare-knuckled fight between Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has already theorised about the former’s ambitions about becoming Prime Minister. On Monday, the Home Minister said in a public meeting that Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have more supporters in Pakistan than India.

Referring to Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in support of BJP candidate from South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Shah said, “Kejriwal and Rahul Baba are two people whom nobody supports in India. Their supporters are more in Pakistan.”

A few hours later, AAP sent a message that Kejriwal is to address “an important press conference”.

“Yesterday, Amit Shahji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of AAP are Pakistanis,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, or 56 per cent vote share; are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 seats out of 117 seats; are the people of Punjab Pakistani? The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and many other parts of this country gave us love and trust. Are all these people of India Pakistani?” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM then proceeded to his pet theory — that it is actually Amit Shah for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning because he will retire next year when he turns 75.

“I know that you are his protege and successor. And you harbour ambitions of becoming PM. But let me inform you that you are not becoming PM because INDIA bloc is winning this election. You will know on June 4,” said Kejriwal.