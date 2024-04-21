The sixth member of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s large clan, Rohini Acharya, is taking on four-term MP, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in Saran parliamentary constituency, which was home-ground for her father.

Rohini was in the news when she donated her kidney to her ailing father, and this is her debut election. A doctor by education, her family is based out of Singapore.

Rudy has served as a Union Minister in Vajpayee and Modi’s government.

While Rudy is relying on the work done in the region through infra and industrial development, Rohini claims that Rudy has done nothing while she has proved to be an ideal daughter.

Polling in Saran Constituency will take place on May 20. businessline caught up with both the leaders during campaigning. Excerpts from the conversation:

Q Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP Q How do you assess the situation in Saran? It’s for the people to decide. God’s will and people’s will is what matters in the end. Q What do you have to say about opponent? She has come here barely 10 days ago. She is not the actual candidate. The real candidate is Lalu Prasad Yadav. Q There is a feeling about anti-incumbency? What do you think about that? You will only have to find about it. Q People here complain about infrastructure in this region… I don’t think so. We have the best of roads. We have electricity round the clock and there is no shortage. Gas pipeline is coming. Rural roads are perfect. I don’t know who is complaining and what their vision for infrastructure is. Q What is your vision for the next five years? Why only next 5 years, I have been working here for years. Mine is ongoing work. Today, Chhapra has an investment of ₹36,000 crore. Projects are being implemented. DPR (Detailed Project Report) is getting ready. For us, it is not the beginning today. For others, it may be beginning today. Q Rohini Acharya, RJD, INDIA bloc Q How do you see the situation here? You can see how much love and affection I am getting. It is a blessing. People are waiting for me in the scorching heat, leaving their work and waiting to give blessings to their daughter. Q What is your assessment of your opponent? It is quite visible what he has done or not done for Saran. People are complaining about no roads, no electricity and no jobs for the youth. People are still struggling for basic needs. Q What do have to say about dynasty politics? Let me ask you a question. Why don’t you ask about Banshuri Swaraj (Late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter who is BJP spokesperson), Pankaj Singh (Rajnath Singh’s son) and Jay Shah (Amit Shah’s son) and many more. Why do you people question only the opposition about dynasty? Isn’t the ruling party fielding all sons and daughters? Q Why should people vote for you? I want to become their voice. People are saying I am an ideal daughter. People want their daughters to be like me who has sacrificed. I believe that if you have truth and generosity at heart, then you can do anything. I quite enthused by the support I am getting. Q But people say you will fly away to Singapore after elections. You should ask the same question to Varanasi MP. People are saying I am Videshi Bahu. They should be ashamed. My husband is there because he has a job there. Like him, many Indians have travelled abroad for work. If there is so much problem with people settled abroad, Modi government should bar them (from contesting election).