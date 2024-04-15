Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the NDA government, if voted back to power, will take up a major infrastructure initiative to introduce bullet trains in the northern, southern and eastern sectors of the country even as work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad sector is being escalated in the West.

While addressing a meeting in Kunnamkulam to the north of Thrissur, Modi said the developments the country has witnessed the last 10 years was only a sample of what was going to come. He requested voters to return candidates Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and NT Sarasu from Alathur constituencies.

He also spoke on the development programmes highlighted in the BJP manifesto.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Kerala will do what is needed to ensure its voice is heard in Parliament. The ruling LDF government has only hindered the Centre’s development programmes in the state, Modi said, and accused it of looting the money of the poor through cooperative bank scams.

Later in Thiruvananthapuram, he targeted the State government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in particular for financial malfeasance that invited severe strictures from the Supreme Court. Things have come to such a pass that the state exchequer doesn’t have resources to pay salary and pension.

The State government had the audacity to approach the Supreme Court to arm-twist the Centre to releasing funds to the state out of turn. But it only invited what Modi described as a slap on its face.

Modi poured scorn on the INDIA alliance for fighting each other here while contesting together outside. The CPM and the Congress lack credibility just as the brand of politics they follow does, he added.

The Prime Minister promised to return the poor depositors’ looted money from cooperative banks in the state. He exhorted voters to exercise their franchise on April 26 to stamp out corruption. These votes will empower an NDA government at the Centre which will not tolerate corruption any more.

