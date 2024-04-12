Jaipur

A rising tide of Rajput anger is sweeping Rajasthan and is reflecting in some constituencies, such as Barmer, bordering Pakistan, where a young Rajput Independent candidate, Ravindra Singh Bhati, is giving sleepless nights to the BJP.

Bhati, barely 26 years old and an independent MLA from Shiv constituency, is contesting against Kailash Chaudhary, the sitting BJP MP seeking another term to the Lok Sabha. Bhati has emerged as a youth icon for the Rajput youth in the State. Bhati’s challenge is significant enough for the BJP to summon its top brass to this region. PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Barmer on Friday.

Revolt of the Rajputs

The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in 2019. It has recently assumed power in the state after toppling Ashok Gehlot’s Congress government in the 2023 assembly polls. However, an unforeseen situation has arisen vis-à-vis the Rajputs, who had supported the BJP strongly in the recent assembly elections. It all started with a controversial remark by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala in Gujarat recently and has acquired an inter-State dimension from Gujarat up to Rajasthan and right down to Uttar Pradesh. Bhati’s rise in Rajasthan politics coalesces with what locals here describe as a “revolt of the Rajputs.”

Although Rupala has since withdrawn his remarks and publicly apologised to the community more than once, the tide of anger is not subsiding. Rajputs, particularly in Rajasthan, are demanding that BJP should withdraw him from the fray in Rajkot.

They have formed Sankalan Samiti, comprising multiple Rajput community organisations, for carrying on with their agitation. The Samiti is going to hold a ‘sammelan’ on Sunday against what they believe is the ‘Kshatriya virodhi manasikta’ or anti-Kshatriya mindset of the BJP.

Mahendra Singh Tartara, a member of Sri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh (SKYS), told businessline.

“We have seen for the past few years that leaders are making disparaging remarks against Rajputs, denigrating their historical valour. India would not have survived but for the large-scale sacrifice of our ancestors. Where were they then who are making anti-Rajput comments today,” Tartara said.

Demands

“If the BJP does not agree to the demands of the Rajputs, which include withdrawing the candidature of Rupala and relaxing the cap on land holdings to get benefits under the economically weaker section (EWS) category reservation, the party will face consequences during this general elections,” he said.

People on the streets in constituencies including Jaipur, Alwar, Nagaur, and Sekar are discussing the Rajput issue. The BJP is organising closed-door meetings with Rajputs as a damage control exercise. In Alwar, where Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is pitted against Congress’s Lalit Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, along with some other BJP leaders, tried to assuage the hurt feelings of the Rajputs. A BJP leader told this correspondent that similar meetings are being held in Jaipur and many other places.

Veteran BJP leader and eight-time former MLA from Kolayat. Devi Singh Bhati. also criticised the BJP openly for ignoring the interests of the Rajputs. He said while Rajputs have been voting en bloc for the BJP, the party is not fielding them in numbers proportionate to their contribution and strength in assembly and Lok Sabha polls. They are also not making them ministers in adequate numbers, he charged in an interaction with the media.