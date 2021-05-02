TN Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan leading in Coimbatore South

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan is leading by close to 2,000 votes in Coimbatore (South) constituency over his closest rival BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan, after 13 rounds of counting.

The actor has polled 26,002 votes, while the BJP women's wing national president, Srinivasan, has secured 24,257 votes. Congress' Jayakumar, who gave a tough contest in the initial rounds of counting, is currently in third spot with 21,504 votes.

The Kamal Haasan-led MNM has contested 142 seats in the assembly elections. The party has allocated 40 seats each to its two alliance partners - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK).