Emerson opens a new facility in Chennai

Emerson, the US-based technology, engineering and software company, on Tuesday opened a manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City in Chennai. The 1,45,000-square-ft facility will manufacture industry-leading products of the company's automation solutions business which provides industrial customers in India and across Asia with technologies to improve productivity, safety and environmental sustainability, says a company press release.

The facility will manufacture products used in key industrial segments including electric power generation, chemicals, energy, life sciences, automobile, infrastructure, food and beverage, and metals and mining, the release said.

“The opening of this manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India,” said Ram Krishnan, Emerson’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Our focus continues to be providing the best advanced technologies and customer service to our local and regional customers.”