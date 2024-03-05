In the onion heartland of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a distinctive scene unfolds amidst a political backdrop rich with rath yatras. Unlike typical political parades, this rath yatra is distinct — it’s a moving account of farmers taking to the streets not for votes, but to sow seeds of awareness about how populist political decisions have impacted their lives.

Spearheaded by the farmers themselves, this yatra is a tale of resilience, despair, and hope. The ‘Onion Rath’ itself is a sight to behold. Adorned with a giant onion, posters, cartoons, and audio recordings, it serves as a mobile gallery of the farmers’ woes. As it traverses through villages, it stops at every corner, inviting villagers to listen to the tales of the onion economy and the struggles of the farmers.

Farmers’ Woes

Keshav Suryavanshi, one of the organisers, lamented the government’s apathy towards their woes. The recent ban on onion exports by the central government has left the farmers in a quandary. With no concrete policy in place to protect their interests, the farmers find themselves at the mercy of market forces and political whims.

Anil Ghanwat, another farmer leader, echoes the sentiment, emphasising that this yatra is not about politics but about storytelling. It’s about farmers sharing their struggles, their tears, and their hopes with consumers, urging them to question the policies that have pushed them to the brink.

The timing of this yatra is not lost on anyone. With the Lok Sabha elections looming large, the Government is wary of the voters’ wrath. The ban on onion exports, imposed to ensure affordable prices for domestic consumers, has left the farmers reeling.

Crop Cycles

India, the second-largest onion-growing country in the world, boasts of bulbs famous for their pungency and availability round the year. However, in recent years, unseasonal showers and droughts have wreaked havoc on the crop cycles, leaving the farmers struggling to make the ends meet.

Maharashtra, with its 43 per cent share of onion production, leads the pack, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

As the ‘Onion Rath Yatra’ winds its way through the countryside, it serves as a poignant reminder of the groundswell of resentment among the farmer community.

