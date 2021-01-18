Four more Covid-19 vaccines may come soon in India: Serum Institute

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
As the nationwide vaccination drive begins in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, stated that four more coronavirus vaccines may soon be used to vaccinate people in the country.
SII, which has prepared Covishield that is currently in use in India, said that the trials of four other vaccines are in full swing and are expected to wrap soon.
During a webinar, Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director of the Serum Institute, said that the company is working on a total of five vaccines against the virus, including Covishield.
Defending the rollout of the vaccine without publishing the results of the final trials, Jadhav said that this is not happening for the first time. He cited the example of an Ebola outbreak in Africa which was reportedly prevented after a Canadian pharmaceutical firm rolled out its vaccine even when the second trial was underway.
Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry report, more than 2.24 lakh individuals have been vaccinated at the end of two days of India’s vaccination drive.
Out of the beneficiaries, only 447 adverse events cases have been reported, 3 of them required hospitalisation, with 2 being discharged already,
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...