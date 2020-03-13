News

‘Freelance Business of the Year’ award to VServe’s co-founder

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Digital payment platform Payoneer recently recognised Coimbatore-based entrepreneur Siva Balakrishnan, Co-founder of VServe for the “Freelance Business of the Year” award.

The award, which was in its fourth edition received more than 3,500 submissions from over 120 countries.

Balakrishnan entered the outsourcing industry in 2004. “This award is a huge validation of our work,” he told BusinessLine.

With over 15 years’ experience and expertise in e-commerce, VServe offers affordable services to diversified clients worldwide. This 400-plus people organisation has grown at over 35 per cent CAGR in the last three years, helping small and medium businesses grow by outsourcing non value-added tasks to virtual assistants.

Balakrishnan is now trying to get into CRM space to strengthen VServe’s base.

