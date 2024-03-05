Freshers job posting has declined 8.5 per cent since December 2021 says Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India. Due to the current global events, the economic landscape has become unprecedented and has resulted in a decline in the hiring of entry-level professionals.

Since December 2021, fresher job postings have declined by 8.5 per cent whereas job clicks have declined by 34.3 per cent. In the last one year, there has been a 4.2 per cent decline in the jobs posted for freshers in December 2023 compared to December 2022.

“However, that’s not the whole story. There are many sectors that are growing as well. In fact, in Indeed’s list of best jobs in India, non-tech roles take centre stage out of the top 20 jobs for 2024, deviating from last year’s trend where tech was the majority,” Sashi added.

Indeed’s Best Jobs in India for 2024 includes only five jobs in the technology sector, which is a significant decline from the previous year’s 15 tech jobs in the list. However, this decline doesn’t suggest that tech jobs are disappearing; they are undergoing a transformation and experiencing a period of change due to the high exposure to new technologies. The inclusion of social media manager, digital marketer and therapist roles in the list of top 20 jobs reflects the changing work landscape, which could be becoming less dominated by hardcore tech roles, as per company reports.

Sashi said, “Within the past year, we’ve witnessed unprecedented technological advancements and economic conditions that have left a lasting impact on the jobs market. Our data shows that there seems to be a cautious approach to hiring for tech jobs, indicating that other areas such as finance, operations, digital marketing and accounting are sunrise sectors for jobseekers to explore.”

