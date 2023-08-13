Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is witnessing a strong run at the box office during the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Analysts say it is expected to earn ₹200 crore in the first week itself. The movie, which was released on Friday, has raked in ₹83.18 crore in net collections in the first two days on the domestic box office as per analysts.

Infact good response to recently released Hollywood films, regional films and now Hindi films could enable September quarter to be one of the best in terms of collections in post-Covid times, believe analysts.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film continues to roar, rock and rule at the box office. “It’s a Tsunami...#Gadar2 continues to ROAR, ROCK and RULE… East - West - North - South, #Gadar2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross ₹200 cr in Week 1 itself…Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER, he stated on Twitter.

It's a TSUNAMI… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR, ROCK and RULE… East - West - North - South, #Gadar2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *₹ 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/kwg8JMcOTg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 also witnessed growth in collections on the second day. In the first two days the movie has earned ₹25.56 crore in the first two days in net collections.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital noted that the film Gadar 2 may see collections of over ₹200 crore much ahead of earlier estimates. He added that the September quarter may turn out to be one of the best quarters in post covid era, helped by a low base year-on-year.

“Cinema occupancies have moved up sharply towards 55-60 per cent this weekend, from an average weekend occupancy of 35-40 per cent in post covid era , helped by Gadar 2, which has reported a healthy opening and shows signs of sustenance.” He added the response for OMG 2 has been picked but Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani witnessed a pick up in terms of occupancy levels even on lesser screens.

“Regional film Jailer too will surpass our estimates as lifetime collections can breach ₹2.5bn (net Box Office). Hindi films surpassing/beating our estimates consistently is a pleasant positive surprise and signs of an improved environment,” added Taurani.

