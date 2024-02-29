Chennai-based drone company Garuda Aerospace has secured an order of a total of 500 Garuda Kisan Drones valued at around ₹20 crore from ten leading fertiliser companies under the NaMo Drone Didi scheme.

The order secured was from National Fertilizers Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, KRIBHCO Fertilizers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Paradeep Phosphates and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The drones are given to self-help groups under NaMo Drone Didi Initiative for spraying of fertilisers and pesticides, said a company official.

Given its precision capabilities, Kisan drones can reduce the quantity of pesticides used in addition to eliminating long exposures to harmful chemicals. Kisan drones are equipped with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and GPS sensors to help farmers with accurate and real-time information about their crops and farms.

Garuda Kisan Drones

The drones also reduce the use of water and are equipped to cover large farming areas in a relatively shorter time. Garuda Kisan Drones can help increase crop yield by 60 per cent and reduce loss of crop by 20 per cent, the release said.

Announced in December 2023, the NAMO Drone Didi scheme helps women become integral stakeholders of their local farming supply chains and rural prosperity. Garuda Aerospace has successfully trained over 185 rural women under this scheme since its launch.

Backed by MS Dhoni who is an investor and brand ambassador in the start-up, Garuda Aerospace raised ₹25 crore in a bridge round in October 2023 and is currently preparing for its IPO in 2024, says a release.