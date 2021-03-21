Governor lauds efforts of Hyderabad Management Association

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the Hyderabad Management Association for withstanding the test of times and still going strong in its 57th year of the journey, connecting and serving the management professionals.
As Chief Guest for the 48th HMA Award Function, the Governor expressed she was glad to connect with the galaxy of management professionals who were present and stated that the founders of the association were way ahead of their times, withstanding the test of times and still going strong.
She said Management and effective management is key to sustainability and progress at all levels. Management is not left to only professionals of BBA and MBA, but it applies to all.
Management is important to individuals right from the time you get up to the time you sleep, and it applies to global management like climate change etc.
Management, she said, was crucial for day-to-day work as we have to do the balancing act. And skill management was important for the country’s growth.
“We have been successful in curtailing the pandemic due to effective management, and now we have come out with the vaccine, which is effective. India has been lauded the world over for its crisis management. This has been possible due to Innovation, Integrity, Inclusion are the key mantras of management and also to attain Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” she said.
She applauded the Hyderabad Management Association for recognizing and felicitating the management professions in different management categories and congratulated each of them for the nation-building activities that have earned them the awards.
The awards were given in person NMDC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sumit Deb.
HMA President Sanjay Kapoor said, “In spite of pandemic, the 48th HMA award was conducted well in time and that too in physical mode following stringent Covid guidelines. The Jury’s scrutiny and contribution of the winners to the nation is impeccable.”
