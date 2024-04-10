Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked the automobile industry make a comprehensive plan to be announced as part of his ‘first 100 days’ of the new government. The ambitious ‘Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2047’ is to be announced in September.

Sources said the PM is expected to release the AMP 2047 in the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) conventions to be held in September.

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on April 8 (Monday) to discuss various success stories and important discussion points that can be included in the first 100 days’ plan of the new government and also what targets should be kept in the AMP 2047. The AMP 2047 aims to meet 30 per cent target of exporting auto and auto components by 2030 and finally reaching up to 50 per cent by 2047.

Informal discussion

“It was an informal discussion broadly on what should be there in the third AMP. There will be more such meetings in the future and some committees will also be made. The MHI has asked the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to give some points which can be included in the ‘100 days plan’ of the Modi government,” a source privy to the proceedings in the meeting told businessline.

The meeting was chaired by MHI Secretary, Kamran Rizvi and Pawan Goenka who is the Head of the SCALE committee (Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports). The idea was to have an initial discussion and form constitute sub-committees for the mission plan.

“Basically, it was a brainstorming session and they wanted industry inputs, including the 100 days agenda. But, that will be structured and this was just the beginning of many meetings...there will be many committees formed just like in the past AMPs. Nothing is finalised yet,” said another source privy to the matter.

He said that the timeline is not decided yet as this was one of the first meetings only and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may come for the Bharat Mobility next year, but not necessarily at the SIAM convention (in September).

“I don’t think he would come at auto platform twice. But, you never know, things might change tomorrow,” he added.

Previous AMPs

This will be the third AMP in India, after the first which was launched in 2006 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (AMP 2006-16). The second was released by the current government in 2015 (AMP 2016-26).

The AMP 2006-16 was launched with a vision of making India “emerge as the destination of choice in the world for design and manufacture of automobiles and auto components with output reaching a level of $145 billion accounting for more than 10 per cent of the GDP and providing additional employment to 25 million people by 2016.”

Similarly, the second AMP 2016-26 aimed to propel the Indian Automotive industry to be the engine of the ‘Make in India’ programme, as it is amongst the foremost drivers of the manufacturing sector.

“Both AMPs were not successful. The first one was released by the then PM Manmohan Singh. In the second AMP for 2016-2026 that was released in 2015, the MHI was involved, but other ministries were not involved. So the document was ready, but it never got discussed,” sources said.