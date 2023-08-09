Employees of central and state government departments will gather at Ramlila Maidan here on August 10 to demand restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, a group of railway union leaders have said.

The 'Pension Rights Maharally' will be organised under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), the union leaders said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, NJCA national convener and general secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF) Shiv Gopal Mishra said the employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004 are strongly opposing the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

They are worried about their future after retirement because they "have been deprived of the Old Pension Scheme and forced into the New Pension Scheme", he said.

"Due to this, the future and old age support of millions of employees are in jeopardy and this is why we have formed the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/NJCA," he said.

"On August 10, we will organise 'Pension Rights Maharally' at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at 9:30 am," Mishra said.

Central, state, railway and PSU employees, teachers, defence and ex-paramilitary personnel from across the country will join the rally, he said.

He said the group has organised various demonstrations, rallies and torch processions from the state level to Jantar Mantar in Delhi and submitted memorandums to district officials, governors, cabinet secretaries and even the prime minister on this issue.

Now, the employees are tired of the government's "anti-employee policies", Mishra said.

"When the leaders are entitled to the Old Pension Scheme, then those employees who dedicate their entire lives to an organisation and the country should not be deprived of support during old age.

"This is their right and the government should immediately restore the Old Pension Scheme," he said.

"If the government still does not heed (to our demand), then a 'Bharat Bandh' will be announced and the entire nation will come to a standstill. The government alone will be responsible for it," he said.