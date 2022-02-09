Gujarat crosses 10 crore doses mark; 95.7% adults fully vaccinated

Gujarat has crossed a milestone of 10 crore vaccinations for Covid -19 covering 95.7 per cent of the eligible population with double dose of vaccines.

The State Chief Minister on Tuesday informed that the State has achieved an important feat of crossing the 10 crore vaccine dose administration in about a year from the start of the vaccination drive from January 16, 2021.

As per the State Government data, of the total 4,93,20,903 eligible beneficiaries (18 years and above), 98.8 per cent or 4.87 crore have received first dose of the vaccine, while 95.7 per cent or 4,59,36,481 have received both the doses as on Tuesday evening.

Also, for adolescents (15-17 age group), the state has identified 35.50 lakh beneficiaries, of which 28.44 lakh or 79.9 per cent have already received the first dose, while 10.10 lakh or 52.2 per cent have received both the doses of vaccines. Notably, the adolescents vaccination had begun from January 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the precaution doses, the State Government has administered 16.21 lakh doses to priority groups including healthcare/frontline workers and co-morbid senior citizens.

The State Government informed that with 9.96 lakh doses, the State is leading in per million dose administration in the country.

On the infrastructure front, the State has a robust cold chain for vaccine storage with 2,250 stores, 2599 ice-lined refrigerators, 84,933 vaccine carriers and 4034 cold boxes. Also, there are more than 12,000 trained vaccinators on the field. .

Currently, three approved Covid-19 vaccines are being administered in the State under the mass inoculation programme. Of the total 10 crore vaccinations, Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Covishield has the largest share with 8.58 crore doses, followed by Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at 1.43 crore doses and Russian Sputnik V with 32,199 doses administered as on February 9.