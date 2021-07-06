Gujarat Govt reassures “conducive business environment” after violent protest for Vedanta project

After violent protests against Hindustan Zinc’s proposed ₹5,000-crore smelter project in Tapi district, the Gujarat Government on Tuesday reassured a “conducive environment for industry to grow” while also expressing its commitment to “the welfare of communities and focus on environment”.

The statement came after locals in South Gujarat’s Tapi district strongly protested against a proposed smelter project by Hindustan Zinc, an arm of the mining major Vedanta Group.

Stone-pelting

During a public hearing for the project at Doswada village on Monday, local tribal communities opposed the project citing danger to their livelihood, environment and livestock. A group of protesters engaged in a scuffle with the police deputed at the spot and started pelting stones. To control the situation, the police lobbed tear gas shells at the angry crowd, which damaged police vehicles, property and injured a few policemen.

In a statement after the incident, Gujarat Government's Industrial Extension Bureau (iNdextB) Managing Director, Neelam Rani said, “It is unfortunate what happened today at Doswada in Tapi district. The need of the hour is to create jobs, bring employment and strengthen economic development in the state, especially in the post pandemic world.”

She also expressed the government's commitment for a conducive industrial environment in the State. “We are committed to creating a conducive environment for industry to grow and will extend support to ensure ease of business. As a responsible government body, the welfare of our communities and focus on environment will always remain a top priority and we will ensure that best standards are followed.”

The proposed plant is spread across 415 acres and will generate employment directly and indirectly for about 5,000 people in the region. The proposed investment for the project is estimated at ₹5000- 10,000 crore in multiple phases. The plant, for which Vedanta Group had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in October 2020, is expected to be commissioned by 2022.

HZL shares traded at ₹336.90 on BSE Tuesday, marginally down by 0.13 per cent over previous close.