In a significant move, the Gujarat government on Friday announced its decision to lift stringent Prohibition laws enforced in the state, permitting “wine and dine” facilities in the GIFT City campus at Gandhinagar.

The decision will allow all employees and officials of GIFT City, as well as visitors, access to liquor, according to a government release here late Friday evening. The decision to relax liquor laws has been done to provide a “global business ecosystem” in GIFT City, the statement added.

All employees and owners in GIFT City will be given a “liquor access permit.” With this permit, they can get liquor at hotels, restaurants, and clubs on campus. Currently, there is one hotel and a club in GIFT City. The relaxation will also authorise existing business entities to provide temporary liquor permits to their respective visitors. However, these visitors can drink liquor only with a registered employee of GIFT City in the clubs, hotels, and restaurants within the premises.

The statement from the Gujarat government states that restaurants, clubs, and hotels in GIFT City will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles. State government officials and GIFT City officials could not be reached for a comment. Currently, there are over 20,000 employees employed in over 500 odd firms in GIFT City. Apart from this, there are over 330 odd families residing on the 1,065-acre campus. It is, however, not immediately clear if the liquor laws apply to residents of GIFT City.

