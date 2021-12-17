Gujarat logs two new Omicron cases; total reaches 7

Two new cases of Omicron surfaced on Friday from Vadodara in Gujarat, taking the total number of patients in the State to seven.

A Vadodara-based senior citizen couple who returned from Zambia had tested positive for Covid-19. The genome sequencing of their samples confirmed the Omicron variant on Friday.

The 67-year old woman and 75-year old man didn't show any severe symptoms and are kept under observation of the health authorities.

As per the protocol, the samples of their family members have been collected and sent for lab tests.

Gujarat has reported Omicron presence in four districts, including Jamnagar, Surat, Mehsana and the latest in Vadodara.

Notably, the State reported 60 new Covid-19 cases and one death during the 24-hours ending 5PM Friday.

The State has total 581 active cases as on Friday.