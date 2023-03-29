Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its new factory at Narasapura (Karnataka) will produce one-million electric vehicles (EV) by 2030, with the factory dedicated to EVs only.

The company also said it will launch two EVs in financial year (FY) 2024, with fixed and swappable battery, including mid-range EVs, under project ‘Vidyut’.

“In line with Honda’s global direction — to increase EV and fuel cell vehicle unit sales ratio to 100 per cent by 2040 — we will continue to improve efficiency of internal combustion engine (ICE) with introduction of flex fuel engine and follow government direction for alternative fuels while expanding electrification of models and ecosystem,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, told reporters here.

Honda’s EVs will utilise domestically manufactured components such as batteries and PCU. The motor for HMSI’s EV will be designed and produced in-house, he said.

“With our EV roadmap, now in the execution phase, we are taking substantial steps towards creating exclusive infrastructure for manufacturing a diverse range of captivating EVs. Parallelly, we are investing in the development of EV technologies, charging infrastructure of models and ecosystem,” Ogata added.

The company said its transition to on-board diagnostic system (OBD2) of complete line-up will be done by the first half of FY24.

HMSI said it will expand its exports to 58 countries with 20 models in the next financial year, from 38 countries and 18 products currently.