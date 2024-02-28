Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi as inauguration and foundation stones are being laid for multiple development projects towards the road map of developed India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One can witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in the development projects of today. Even though the projects may be in Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister said it will give momentum to development in multiple places across India.

Modi was in Thoothukudi on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than ₹17,300 crore.

New records

India is creating new records in waterways and maritime sectors. India’s jump to 38 rank in the logistics performance index and port capacity has doubled in one decade. There has been an eight-times increase in national waterways during this time period and the number of cruise passengers has grown four times while seafarers doubled. These strides are bound to benefit Tamil Nadu and our youth, he said.

“I am convinced that Tamil Nadu will move forward on the path of development and I give you the guarantee that I will serve you with new enthusiasm when the nation gives us the opportunity to serve for the third time.”

The development projects of today being brought by the present government are the people’s demands and the previous governments never paid any attention to them. “I have come to Tamil Nadu for the service of the land and to change its fate”, he said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the ₹7,056 crore Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. He also launched India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative. He dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 States/UTs.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. He also dedicated four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about ₹4,586 Crore.

Along with the Outer Harbor Container Terminal project, the Prime Minister said projects worth ₹900 crore have been dedicated and ₹2,500 crore worth projects were initiated on 13 ports. These projects will benefit Tamil Nadu and will create avenues of employment in the state, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹950-crore project, which will come up across 2,233 acres in Padukkapathu, Pallakurichi, and Mathavankurichi villages in Kulasekarapattinam and Sathankulam taluks. While the space centre at Sriharikota will launch heavier satellites into predetermined orbits, the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will launch smaller payloads like nano and micro satellites.