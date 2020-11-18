How Covid-19 is boosting non-motorised transport in cities

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Communication professional Neha Bhaksakarn uses a bicycle to go to the market to buy vegetables and grocery. Earlier, she commuted via public transport — bus or rickshaw — but in the last few months, she prefers bicycle over other modes of transport.
Not surprisingly, bicycle sales in India have grown by more than twofold in the last five months, with people opting to cycle short-to-medium distances and to avoid crowded public transport amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 41,80,945 bicycles have been sold between May- September 2020, according to the All India Bicycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA). Experts say that this trend would continue considering health awareness after the coronavirus pandemic.
Various studies show that about 16-57 per cent of urban commuters are pedestrian and about 30-40 per cent of commuters use bicycles. The government and experts agree that non-motorised transport (NMT) will occupy the prime, non-negotiable position in every form of urban mobility discourse and intervention.
ALSO READ: Auto industry, govt to meet to discuss roadmap for alternative fuels
According to Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the aftermath of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, India is likely to experience a behavioural change in urban mobility. This crisis also presents an opportunity to guide the recovery of urban transport towards long-term development goals. He was recently speaking at the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference on the theme of ‘Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility’ in New Delhi.
The Ministry has earlier issued an advisory to States asking to encourage and revive NMT as most of the urban trips are clocked in under five km. “NMT offers a perfect opportunity to implement in this Covid-19 crisis as it requires low cost, less human resource, easy and quick to implement, scalable and environment friendly” the Ministry stated.
NMT (also known as active transportation and human-powered transportation) includes walking and bicycling, cycle rickshaws, skates, skateboards, push scooters and hand carts.
ALSO READ: Rebooting the infrastructure sector
Cities across the world have taken steps to promote NMT. New York has added 40 miles of new NMT lanes to support cyclists; Oakland, US has closed 10 per cent of its streets for motor vehicles. Bogotá, Colombia has added 76 km of cycle overnight while in Milan, Italy, 22 miles of streets have been transformed to cycling lanes.
Sujit Patwardhan of the Pune-based Parisar organisation which is working for sustainable urban transport and environmental issues says that local governing bodies must take steps to facilitate NMT and spend less on creating facilities like parking for private vehicles.
Civic activist Vivek Velankar says that municipal corporations must launch anti-encroachment drives to remove encroachments on cycle tracks and footpaths. He insisted that cities must execute schemes like ‘ cycle on rent’ with more efficiency.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...