IIIT Technology Venture Partners funds DaveAI, Stack Finance

IIIT Technology Venture Partners has invested ₹20 lakh in DaveAI, a Bengaluru-based AI sales augmentation platform for enterprises used by brands to create sales experiences on the web, VR, and AR, and another start-up Stack Finance, that automates investments and expense management.

“We are jointly investing with Mumbai Angels and GHV Accelerators in Dave.AI as we see them playing a critical role in the new world where the retail industry will transform and companies like DaveAI will be a game-changer,” Viveck Verma, Co-Founder and Partner at IIIT Technology Venture Partners said. IIIT Technology has also invested ₹20 lakh in Stack Finance, a start-up that enables a healthier financial lifestyle by automating investments, expenses and borrowing under a single platform along with friends and family.