IIT Madras and IIT Madras Research Park to bring IAS officers, academics, and start-ups together in a symposium

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India is partnering with Indian Institute of Technology Madras and IIT Madras Research Park to organise a three-day symposium on ‘ Imagining India @2047 through innovation’ from March 7.

The symposium is being organised to bring together pioneering minds in the country across the diaspora of academia, government and entrepreneurs to evolve a ‘Vision 2047,’ marking India’s 100th year of independence.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, is scheduled to inaugurate the event, says a release from IIT Madras.

Young IAS Officers, young faculty of IIT Madras and young entrepreneurs of IIT Madras Incubation Cell, will be seen being teamed together to individually bring their deep sector expertise and enterprising spirit to collectively brainstorm innovative solutions.

Under the overarching themes of ‘Research and Development,’ and ‘Innovation and Digital Governance,’ ten key areas, including education, healthcare and assisted technologies, water, infrastructure and transport, will be explored across this three-day symposium:

Each day of the symposium will feature presentations by senior faculty and entrepreneurs to help evolve the Vision 2047 under each key theme. Thematic presentations will be prepared as an outcome of the interactions within the forty cohorts aptly termed as ‘nucleus.’

The Symposium will also provide all the delegates an insight into the evolving technologies under each theme and the opportunity to ideate, conceptualise, and strategise the Vision 2047 with each other, not just during the Symposium but across the subsequent years to come through detailed Vision paper, the release said..