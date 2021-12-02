IIT Madras placement offers increase by 43% in first session

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Phase 1 of campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year has set a new record. A total of 176 offerswere made by 34 companies during day one’s first session. This is higher than any of the preceding academic years. During the academic year of 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of the first session

A total of 11 international offers were received from four companies by the end of first session on day one.

Further, during the current 2021-22 academic year, IIT Madras students received 231 PPOs. Thus, a total number of 407 job offers have been received by the end of the 1.1 session.

Main recruiters

The main recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey. The Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 10, 2021.

Professor CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters. The institute placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days.”