Impact of Atmanirbhar package on MSMEs minimal: Telangana

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Telangana government has said that the impact of the much talked about ₹20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar package has been minimal for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, which bore the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that over 80 per cent of the MSMEs in the State faced a negative impact due to the lockdown last year. “Over 25 per cent of them suffered significant loss in revenues,” he said.
He asked the Union Government to review the Aatmanirbhar relief package and make it work more realistically for the most affected constituents, including the MSMEs. Stating that ‘one size fits all’ kind of scheme is not the answer to the unique challenges of MSMEs, he felt that a solid financial grant would help the small firms that suffered heavy revenues in the pandemic.
“The manufacturing MSMEs continue to face challenges like supply chain disruptions, severe shortage of labour, and in some cases, a complete disruption in their customers preferences,” he said. He said two of the schemes that targeted MSMEs (one for the stressed ones and the other for innovate firms) were complete non-starters.
He felt that the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme needed to be tweaked in order to benefit the MSMEs.
“In its present form, the scheme will only benefit large manufacturing companies. We need to mandate the large companies to establish a supply chain of domestic MSMEs and share the PLI benefits with them,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...