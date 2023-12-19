The INDIA bloc during a meeting on Tuesday agreed to start seat-sharing talks as soon as possible, hold joint rallies and project Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a dalit leader, as its Prime Ministerial candidate ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Thol Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu stated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed that Kharge’s name as the PM face and that he should be the coordinator of the INDIA bloc but the Congress president has turned down suggestion on the pretext that the first priority is to try and get a majority by putting a joint effort and this issue can be handled later.

Kharge reacts

“First, all of us have to win, we should think about what needs to be done for victory. Who will be PM, this will be decided later. If there are less MPs, what is the point of talking about PM. First, to increase our numbers, (by) coming together, we will try to bring majority. First we will try to win,” he told reporters after the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc attended by 28 political leaders got over in the evening.

MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Vaiko, however, said, “There was no opposition to that suggestion - Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face.”

On the outcome, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the meeting was good. “The campaigning, seat sharing and everything will begin soon. No (convenor hasn’t been selected) yet,” he pointed out. JMM MP Mahua Maji stated that the main discussion was on seat sharing and some leaders wanted to get it done before January 1.

Congress leader KC Venugopal added to that by stating a proposal for “joint rallies” also came for discussion.

The unprecedented suspension of 141 MPs from both the Houses also figured in the discussion, with INDIA bloc deciding to take it up as they believe it was an assault on the democracy.