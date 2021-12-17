News

India to become fastest growing economy in FY22: Amit Shah

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2021

Will not be surprised if India sees double digit growth, he says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, said the Indian economy is likely to become the fastest growing economy in the current fiscal. He also emphasised on the need for companies to ramp-up funding in the Research and Development space.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 94th annual convention and AGM of the industry chamber, FICCI, he said, “We are reaching the pre-Covid levels. July to September GDP number has been at 8.4 per cent and I think in the year 2021-22, India is likely to become the fastest growing economy in the world. I will not be surprised if we touch double digit growth.”

He added that of the 22 parameters of the economy, India has exceeded in 19 parameters and this shows that the country has come out strong. He said both the manufacturing and service sector indices have reached their pre-Covid levels. “With the announcements of various packages and relief, our inflation is in the range of 4-6 percent as set by the government,” he added.

Published on December 17, 2021

