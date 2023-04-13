India, on Thursday, reported 10,158 new Covid cases, a 30 per cent jump on a day to day basis. Active cases rose to 44,998, with the daily positivity rate rising to 4.42 per cent, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

Most of the States have reported an increase in active cases, with Kerala reporting the highest of 1,802 infections, followed by Maharastra and Delhi at 546 and 471 infections, respectively. Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha reported over 200 active cases on a 24-hour basis.

Weekly positivity rate stood at 4.02 per cent, and active cases constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections, Ministry data showed.

The country also reported 15 deaths on a 24-hour basis, nine of which were from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

The current surge continues to be caused by XBB.1.16 as the dominant vairant. It is a sub-variant of the Omicron variant, health experts say.

